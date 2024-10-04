Nia Jax on 2021 release: “probably the best thing that ever happened”

Nia Jax says her departure from WWE in late 2021 was “probably the best thing that ever happened” to her:

“It was probably the best thing that ever happened to me. At first, yes, it was definitely difficult to sit there and realize I won’t be out there entertaining everybody on the road and enjoying the travels, but it actually helped restore my passion and love for wrestling, because I felt like I was starting to lose a little bit of the ‘why’.

“I tell people all the time, it was one of the best things that happened to me. I felt like I reset Nia Jax. And now I’m the best Nia Jax ever. I’m only getting better. And it’s definitely, it was something because I needed to take that little bit of time off and find myself again.”

(WWE)

