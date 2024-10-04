Drew McIntyre on the leaked CM Punk photo, Barnett announces talent for Bloodsport XII

– Drew McIntyre on the leaked photo of him and CM Punk at ringside:

“But you can feel the tension when we’re around. And I remember there was some picture that came out online recently, and it was the big talk of the internet because Punk and I were close to each other during the day and it was, ‘Oh my God they really don’t dislike each other.’

“I was like yeah you frickin’ idiots. You don’t go to your office job and have to stand beside the guy you don’t like in your office occasionally just because someone snapped a picture of that moment because we’re dealing with a situation you have to deal with in your profession even if you can’t stand the p***k.”

(Per FOX News Digital)

– Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII, November 24th.

It's been 4 years since Josh Alexander stepped on the mat of Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport… 4 years of training

4 years of fighting and winning

4 years of waiting to show how strong he has become

4 years to right his history, to change his DESTINY "The Walking Weapon" Josh… pic.twitter.com/IUnjvqzpxQ — (@JoshLBarnett) October 4, 2024

Mike Bailey, Marshall Slamovich, and Matt Makowaki will return.

