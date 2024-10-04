Cody Rhodes on Jey Uso winning the IC title, Former WWE superstar says McMahon supported her

– Cody Rhodes (via Billboard) comments on Jey Uso winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship:

“Jey Uso is so beloved, and they got to have this real moment with him winning his first singles title. I feel like they purposely kept me away from the building because we would have just showered Wheatley Vodka on that entire arena.

“I’m so happy for Jey. That dude is the man. You can tell from the post-match interview that he did with Jackie, it was all real. When it’s real, that’s when it’s at its best. We gotta aim for it to be as real as possible. Very happy for Jey and cheers to a long run I hope.”

– Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) commented on Vince McMahon. She said he was very professional around her and enjoyed her time working with him. He 100% supported her when she asked to become Diva’s Champion.

She also commented on retiring at 25. At the time women wrestlers weren’t branching out to opportunities outside of WWE. She had some injuries and felt she had an opportunity to make something of herself outside of WWE. She’s really hoping to get back in the ring for her kids to see her wrestler.

Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet

