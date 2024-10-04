Artem Chigvintsev says Nikki Garcia lied about everything. Provides photos of alleged injuries he got. He also has now filed a restraining order against Nikki. Here is Artem side of the story as to what happened:

Artem Chigvintsev Fires Back at Nikki Bella as Divorce Gets Ugly | Click to read more https://t.co/0AL8jNWDm3 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 4, 2024

Artem says he was cooking breakfast for his son, Matteo. He says Nikki was also present, stressing over what to wear to an upcoming Netflix event Joey Chestnut vs Takeru Kobayashi.

Nikki started arguing with him over his failure, in her view, to adequately toast the bread.

Nikki chastised him for placing two food options a quesadilla and chicken tenders in Matteo’s lunch box.

He left the kitchen and went into the living room, where he helped son get ready for school.

Nikki allegedly came into the room and yelled at Artem, saying he couldn’t even put their son’s shoes on properly.

He defended himself, which only made Nikki angrier, prompting her to throw the sneakers at him and strike him in the chest.

Nikki screamed about getting a divorce, Artem says their son Matteo just stood there frightened and confused.

He pleaded with Nikki to calm down and brought Matteo upstairs to his room to protect him from the escalating situation.

Nikki followed them to the bedroom and tried to force open the door, while he held it closed with Matteo crying next to him.

During their struggle, he squeezed through an opening in the door to push his way out of the room so Matteo wouldn’t be exposed to their fight.

Nikki shoved her way inside the room and physically attacked him.

He attempted to fend off Nikki as the two ended up grappling on the floor.

He broke free and called 911 from his cell phone, telling the dispatcher what happened as Nikki shouted threats in the background.

Nikki said at one point, “Do you understand how this is gonna go now Artem. You just ruined my career and you know it.”

Source: TMZ

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

