AJ Styles suffers injury on Smackdown

Oct 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

AJ Styles sufferers a leg injury during his return match on Smackdown.

Carmelo Hayes defeatd Styles as the match is stopped by the referee when Styles is unable to continue.

Styles is then helped backstage by officials as Knight hits Hayes with a BFT in the ring and stands tall with the US Championship.

