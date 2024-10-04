AEW Rampage to bow out at the end of 2024

AEW Rampage is expected to end its run in December and will not return on TNT as part of the new AEW/WBD media rights deal in 2025.

The one-hour broadcast on Friday nights, which started in 2021 and was the show which CM Punk made his return after seven years out, has been tanking in the ratings this year, with an average of just 320,000 viewers so far.

Rampage was not mentioned anywhere in the press release issued by AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery and Battle of the Belts, which is a quarterly show on TNT, was also omitted, suggesting that it will be canned as well.

AEW is rumored to be negotiating a deal for another show, tentatively titled Shockwave, with FOX.

Some industry insiders suggested that while AEW on WBD is not exclusive, WBD has the exclusivity when it comes to cable – on TNT and TBS – and on streaming – on Max – so that would leave network television and the main FOX station as the only other option, which would be a huge get for the company.

