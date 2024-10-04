AEW Dark could be returning

“AEW Dark may return”

According to Fightful, AEW may be considering the return of AEW Dark, a show that previously provided an additional platform for less-exposed fighters and non-televised matchups. In fact, AEW recently regained the rights to the brand, which has sparked speculation about its possible return in the coming months.

AEW Dark was a show that aired on YouTube from its inception in 2019 until its cancellation in April 2023. During this time, the company used it as a platform to showcase a large number of fights, which were recorded before AEW’s main events or on independent recordings.

