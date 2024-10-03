WWE’s Elimination Chamber 2025 headed to the United Kingdom

Wrestlevotes reporting WWE ‘Elimination Chamber’ 2025 is headed to the United Kingdom.

Currently set for March 2025 ahead of WrestleMania 41.

The cities leading the race to host the event are Manchester and Birmingham.

