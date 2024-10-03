Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results
The following are spoilers for the Friday, October 4 AEW Rampage episode.
Friday night’s show was taped Wednesday night, October 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Petersen Events Center.
Spoilers from the taping are courtesy of PWInsider.
The spoiler-free lineup for Friday:
The Young Bucks & Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata & Private Party
Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron
Kamille (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. Zoey Lynn
AEW Rampage spoilers for Friday, October 4 —
Queen Aminata defeated Harley Cameron. Serena Deeb attacked after the match, with Dr. Britt Baker making the save.
The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith). Chris Jericho was at the commentary desk for the match.
Kamille defeated Zoey Lynn. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was in Kamille’s corner.
Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) & Jack Perry