Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results

The following are spoilers for the Friday, October 4 AEW Rampage episode.

Friday night’s show was taped Wednesday night, October 2 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Petersen Events Center.

Spoilers from the taping are courtesy of PWInsider.

The spoiler-free lineup for Friday:

The Young Bucks & Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata & Private Party

Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

Queen Aminata vs. Harley Cameron

Kamille (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. Zoey Lynn

**********

AEW Rampage spoilers for Friday, October 4 —

Queen Aminata defeated Harley Cameron. Serena Deeb attacked after the match, with Dr. Britt Baker making the save.

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith). Chris Jericho was at the commentary desk for the match.

Kamille defeated Zoey Lynn. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was in Kamille’s corner.

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Katsuyori Shibata defeated The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) & Jack Perry

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

