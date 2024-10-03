Notes on The Viking Raiders and Toni Storm

– The recent vignettes on Raw have indeed been for the Viking Raiders’ return, per Dave Meltzer:

“The vignettes they’ve been doing on Raw, that’s for the Viking Raiders.

“They’re on their way back. Ivar had neck surgery, it feels like he’s back quicker than expected, but they’re on their way.”

– Toni Storm is coming to CMLL this is what she had to say:

“Hola amigos, soy Timeless Tony Storm. Estoy emocionada de conocerte. Look, I’m going to be straight with you. I’m coming to Mexico because I need the cash. I had a book deal that fell through and long story short, I need to make a delivery in Acapulco, but the dry air will do my psoriasis good. Now, I happen to notice that in CMLL, there are quite a few Luchadores that think they’re big stars. Well, you may be big stars, but the sun shines out of my a** and I intend to blind you with it. CMLL, Tony Storm is coming and soon, so will you.”

