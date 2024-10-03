Matt Cardona: “What is left to prove on the independents?”
While speaking on The Walkway to Fight Club, Matt Cardona revealed that he is shocked that he is currently being overlooked by both WWE and AEW.
He said:
“What is left to prove on the independents? I’ve done it all. Besides just reinventing myself and becoming bigger than I was in WWE, I’ve done everything there is to do on the indies and then some,” said Cardona. “What is next? I feel like I need to sign a contract somewhere, but at the same time, I don’t want to sign a contract just to sign a contract. I don’t want to be on a roster just to be a guy on the roster. Been there, done that, you know. Listen, if WWE or AEW called and there was a good offer with some intent to use me in a certain way, of course, I’d have that conversation. But I’m not going to BS it, I haven’t gotten an offer from either of those companies. So until then, I just gotta keep raising my stock and elevating myself and trying to change the game on the independent level.”
The Legacy tour is stacking up quickly, who else could be joining us to celebrate 20 years of World Series Wrestling?#WSW2025 #WSWLegacy@SuperKingofBros @TheMattCardona @DanhausenAD @BollywoodBoyz @RajTheMaharaja @NicTNemeth @Ashamae_Sebera pic.twitter.com/DRIEiORNba
— WorldSeriesWrestling (@WSWWrestlingAUS) October 3, 2024