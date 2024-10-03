Bobby Lashley signs with AEW

– Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Bobby Lashley is also slated to join AEW. Lashley is expected to debut in the coming weeks after all three members of the Hurt Syndicate—MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley—signed their deals with the company.

“We’re told that the three all nailed down their deals a number of weeks ago.”

MVP himself, last week.

Shelton Benjamin, this week.

Bobby Lashley, coming VERY SOON. The Hurt Syndicate is getting READY. pic.twitter.com/EW0c9rOjIu — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) October 3, 2024

