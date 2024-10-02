Video: Cora Jade makes her NXT return from injury

From tonight’s NXT episode…

– Roxanne Perez defeated Giulia to retain the NXT Women’s Title with help from someone in a Hoodie

It’s revealed to be Cora Jade.

– Later, Cora said that everyone forgot about her in the hype over Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

Roxanne Perez shows and says a common enemy may bring them back together.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? Cora Jade just cost Giulia the title! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aJRdUwkoXT — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024

"Who knows, maybe a common enemy will bring us back together."@roxanne_wwe and @CoraJadeWWE back on the same page again?? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0iLGXVKrN1 — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

