Shawn Michaels asked about CM Punk becoming his NXT successor

– During a recent interview on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Shawn Michaels was asked about the possibility of CM Punk becoming his successor at NXT. In a move that could signal a major shift for the brand, Michaels said he fully supports the idea—if it’s what Punk wants after his in-ring career. So, if that is in his heart to do, absolutely,” Michaels said about CM Punk potentially being his successor at NXT. “And again, I will say whether it’s CM Punk or anyone that has a passion for that, I would absolutely understand it because it happened to me. This place is infectious.

– CM Punk backstage with Roxanne Perez after her win against Giulia

