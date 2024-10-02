Mr. McMahon Netflix series debuts #4 globally on Netflix

The Mr. McMahon series on Netflix made its debut in the #4 spot globally in the TV category, with 4.9 million views and 28.2 million hours consumed.

The six-episode limited series dropped at one go on the streaming service on September 25, two days after the weekly rankings started. Mr. McMahon was behind Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story, Nobody Wants This, and The Perfect Couple.

In major markets, McMahon’s series was #3 in the United States, #3 in Canada, #2 in the United Kingdom, #4 in Australia, #9 in Germany, and #9 in India.

Mr. McMahon is directed by Bill Simmons and executive produced by Chris Smith. It chronicles the rise and fall of the former WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"This was this intentional blurring of what was fictional and non-fictional." Mr. McMahon, the six-part documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of WWE's founder, is now playing. pic.twitter.com/UytdlZtu7m — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2024

