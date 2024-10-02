Mr. McMahon Netflix series debuts #4 globally on Netflix

Oct 2, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

The Mr. McMahon series on Netflix made its debut in the #4 spot globally in the TV category, with 4.9 million views and 28.2 million hours consumed.

The six-episode limited series dropped at one go on the streaming service on September 25, two days after the weekly rankings started. Mr. McMahon was behind Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Mendez Story, Nobody Wants This, and The Perfect Couple.

In major markets, McMahon’s series was #3 in the United States, #3 in Canada, #2 in the United Kingdom, #4 in Australia, #9 in Germany, and #9 in India.

Mr. McMahon is directed by Bill Simmons and executive produced by Chris Smith. It chronicles the rise and fall of the former WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

One Response

  1. dooman says:
    October 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm

    i watched it nothing suprised or shocked me

