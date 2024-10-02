Last night’s NXT viewership up, Eric Young on turning down WWE opportunities

Oct 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Last Night’s WWE NXT averaged 895,000 viewers, 18-49: 0.26. Last week’s episode averaged 702,000 viewers.

Eric Young, who has been part of the industry for over 26 years, joined Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas on their HUGE POP! podcast to talk about his love for wrestling and his future in the sport.

Young, who could easily walk away from the business, revealed that the only reason he continues wrestling is his sheer passion for it. He emphasized that the moment the job stops being fun, he will step away without hesitation. He went on to share that he has turned down big money opportunities with WWE, indicating that he could return to the company if he wanted. However, for now, he remains focused on TNA Wrestling, where he is enjoying his work and the creative process.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alisha Edwards

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal