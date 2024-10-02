Last night’s NXT viewership up, Eric Young on turning down WWE opportunities

– Last Night’s WWE NXT averaged 895,000 viewers, 18-49: 0.26. Last week’s episode averaged 702,000 viewers.

895,000 viewers tuned in to the NXT debut on The CW – our best numbers in a year. Great start. See you next week live from St. Louis! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 2, 2024

– Eric Young, who has been part of the industry for over 26 years, joined Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas on their HUGE POP! podcast to talk about his love for wrestling and his future in the sport.

Young, who could easily walk away from the business, revealed that the only reason he continues wrestling is his sheer passion for it. He emphasized that the moment the job stops being fun, he will step away without hesitation. He went on to share that he has turned down big money opportunities with WWE, indicating that he could return to the company if he wanted. However, for now, he remains focused on TNA Wrestling, where he is enjoying his work and the creative process.

