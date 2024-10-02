Cody Rhodes says WrestleMania 41 main event will be “bigger than anyone anticipated”

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE champion Cody Rhodes suggested that next year’s WrestleMania might be so big that no one would have even guessed.

“WrestleMania 41 I am looking to do what I’ve done 3 times now and enter the main event,” Rhodes said. “But I think it will be something that, perhaps, is bigger than anyone anticipated!”

Rhodes has main evented night two of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns, night one of WrestleMania 40 with Seth Rollins against The Rock and Roman Reigns, and night two of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns, the night he “finished his story.”

WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas is being promoted already as being the biggest one ever, although attendance-wise it will be anything but that due to the size limitation of the Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets go on sale on October 25.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

