Bad Blood merchandise store opening tomorrow at The Center in Atlanta

There will be a Bad Blood Store popping up at The Center in Atlanta which will open starting from tomorrow.

The store will house the largest collection of Bad Blood merchandise under one roof with exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more.

Store hours will be tomorrow from Noon to 9PM, Friday from 10AM to 9PM, Saturday from 10AM to 11PM, and Sunday from 10AM to 2PM. The Center is located at 103 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW.

There will also be two meet and greets, with Xavier Woods appearing tomorrow at 4PM and Carlito on Friday at 1PM. Talent is subject to change and wristbands are required for the meet and greet, which are distributed on first come, first served basis.

The CN Center in Atlanta is also hosting a Bad Blood photo experience on Friday and Saturday with Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Steiner Brothers, Damian Priest, Diamond Dallas Page, and Dominik Mysterio available for photo ops. For more information and to purchase tickets go to https://store.epic.leapevent.tech/wwe-bad-blood/2024.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

