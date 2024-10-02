AEW’s multi-year deal with WBD done

The Deal Is Done.

Via Variety, we can now report AEW’s multi-year deal with WBD is believed to “upwards of 150 million per year.” The current deal is worth approx 70 million per year.

Variety reported today that a new multi-year multimedia rights deal has been signed between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The article noted that AEW pay-per-views will be available on Max later in 2025 at a discounted price per event.

The article noted, “The deal is valued at upwards of $150 million per year when all elements are taken into account. Under the new deal, AEW shows “Dynamite” and “Collision” will remain on TBS and TNT respectively. But for the first time since its launch in 2019, AEW programming will stream live on Max simultaneously for U.S. subscribers and will be available to stream on-demand starting in January 2025.”

A New Era of Professional Wrestling is here. Read about our renewal with @AEW, including the debut of simulcast on @StreamOnMax in 2025: https://t.co/PfVombXcFy pic.twitter.com/yIR4KFP4rX — Warner Bros. Discovery Ad Sales (@WBDAdSales) October 2, 2024

