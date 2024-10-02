AEW “strongly considering” new partner for future console video games

Per Insider Gaming, multiple sources have said that AEW is “Strongly Considering” new partner for future console video games.

This comes after numerous issues surrounding the game’s development with Yukes.

“AEW knows that things didn’t go the way they expected. The game was over-budget and it under-delivered when it came out.”

The original contract with Yuke’s called for one year of post launch updates which came in the form of 4 season passes that added wrestlers, moves, game modes, and venues.

