AEW News and Notes

– According to Fightful Select, AEW is expected to give Konosuke Takeshita a major push on television in the coming weeks.

– Bryan Danielson will team up with Wheeler Yuta against Claudio Castagnoli and Pac on next week’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.

#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday@SpokaneArena | Spokane, WA

LIVE 9/8c | TBS@BryanDanielson & @WheelerYuta vs @ClaudioCSRO & @BASTARDPAC

The line has been drawn as Yuta challenges his fellow #AEW World Trios Champs Claudio & PAC to go through HIM to get to #AEW World Champ Danielson! pic.twitter.com/cis9f0tHI1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2024

– Jack Perry will defend the TNT Championship against Katsuyori Shibata at AEW WrestleDream.

– Darby Allin has issued an open challenge for WrestleDream.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

