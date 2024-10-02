AEW News and Notes

Oct 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Fightful Select, AEW is expected to give Konosuke Takeshita a major push on television in the coming weeks.

– Bryan Danielson will team up with Wheeler Yuta against Claudio Castagnoli and Pac on next week’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.

– Jack Perry will defend the TNT Championship against Katsuyori Shibata at AEW WrestleDream.

– Darby Allin has issued an open challenge for WrestleDream.

