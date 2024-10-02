AEW News and Notes

– According to Fightful Select, AEW is hopeful and optimistic that Adam Cole will be returning soon.

– Dave Meltzer via F4W Daily update:

“An announcement is just about ready for the new WBD and AEW media rights deal. The deal has been completed. It’s possible it’ll be Wednesday in conjunction with the Dynamite 5th anniversary.”

– According to Fightful Select, Mark Davis’s return remains uncertain as he continues to recover, with reports indicating progress. However, details surrounding the reason for his absence have been kept confidential, with some suggesting it is preferable for Davis’ to share the information himself.

– Bleacher Report is notifying fans who have previously purchased AEW shows via email that they will cease offering AEW PPVs and providing instructions on transferring replays to FITE/Triller TV within a 14-day timeframe.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

