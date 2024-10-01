Video: Toni Storm on her upcoming match with Mayu Iwatani

“To make a long story short, I once had a three-month love affair with Stan Hansen. And on our last night together, as my back was dripping with what turned out to be chewing tobacco, he turned to me and he gave me some advice. He said, when you’re in Japan, you are a foreigner. But when they step into the ring with you, there in your country. And then he gave me a lariat, but not with his arm. Mayu Iwatani, you are stepping into my country, but your visa is about to expire. I will leave you the same way I did five years ago, questioning your life choices. Godzilla doesn’t have my thighs. Mothra doesn’t have my flaps. And when I am IWGP Women’s Champion, Japan will crumble at my feet.”