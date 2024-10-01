Quick WWE NXT preview for tonight
WWE NXT On CW Match Card & Preview – Tonight October 01, 2024:
1. Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs Fatal Influence
2. Street Fight- Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz
3. NXT Women’s Championship Match- Roxanne Perez (C) vs Giulia
4. Oba Femi & D’Angelo on Miz TV
5. NXT Championship Match [Special Guest Referee: CM Punk]- Ethan Page (C) vs Trick Williams
A meteoric rise, met with a sudden fall. @_trickwilliams has EARNED his way back to the top.
But can the former champion regain his title when #WWENXT heads to Chicago TONIGHT?
