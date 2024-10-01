Quick WWE NXT preview for tonight

Oct 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE NXT On CW Match Card & Preview – Tonight October 01, 2024:

1. Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs Fatal Influence

2. Street Fight- Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz

3. NXT Women’s Championship Match- Roxanne Perez (C) vs Giulia

4. Oba Femi & D’Angelo on Miz TV

5. NXT Championship Match [Special Guest Referee: CM Punk]- Ethan Page (C) vs Trick Williams

