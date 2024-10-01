Quick WWE NXT preview for tonight

WWE NXT On CW Match Card & Preview – Tonight October 01, 2024:

1. Lola Vice & Jaida Parker vs Fatal Influence

2. Street Fight- Wes Lee vs Zachary Wentz

3. NXT Women’s Championship Match- Roxanne Perez (C) vs Giulia

4. Oba Femi & D’Angelo on Miz TV

5. NXT Championship Match [Special Guest Referee: CM Punk]- Ethan Page (C) vs Trick Williams

A meteoric rise, met with a sudden fall. @_trickwilliams has EARNED his way back to the top.

But can the former champion regain his title when #WWENXT heads to Chicago TONIGHT?

8/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/FbFI5Dtm61

— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 1, 2024