NXT REPORT, 10/1/24

We get a new entrance video with the debut on the CW Network. The show is in Chicago and Shawn Michaels comes out to a loud capacity crowd. He show a new championship title belts. The belts look cool. Triple H sneaks up on Shawn and the place goes nuts for DX.

Match 1. Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

The two feel each other out with arm drags and twists. The crowd is super hot for this match and show in general. Guilia lands a dropkick after the two trade rollups. Guilia then headbutts Perez. Perez and Guilia trade STFs. Back from break, Roxanne hits a northern lights suplex and has gained a measure of control. She locks on a surfboard lock on the arms. Guilia gets free and headbutts Perez repeatedly, firing up the crowd. She then takes down Perez by the hair. The fans cheer her on. She hits a hammerlock suplex. Perez tries to hit back. Guilia takes Perez down after a series of forearms. Perez trips Guilia threw the ropes and dives on her. The two end up on the top rope. Guilia double underhook suplexes her. The two trade submissions, Perez locks on a STF, but Guilia reverses the hold. Perez gets to the ropes. Perez suplex Guilia. Guilia counters with a high knee. Perez pop rocks Guilia, but Guilia rolls out of the ring. Guilia Northern Lights Perez on the floor. The ref starts the 10 count. They both beat the count. Perez takes another powder and grabs her new belt. Guilia is attacked by a women in a disguise. After another pop rocks it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Roxanne Perez. Perez retains.

The hooded character turns out to be Cora Jade.

Axiom and Nathan Frazier are shown playing video games together. They seem to be arguing, but eventually get along. CM Punk is greeted by Lexis King. King explains to Punk he wants to be good. Punk says he is watching him and offers advice. They fist pump and King goes on his way. Jaida Parker and Lola Vice are shown arguing backstage. Kelani Jordan does her best to stop the bickering.

Match 2. Street Fight! Zachary Wentz VS Wes Lee

The match starts on the floor. Wentz rams Wes with a shopping cart into the metal stairs. Wentz grabs a piece of plywood. Wes dives on it from the ring. He lands on Wentz on the floor, crushing him. We then grabs about a dozen chairs. Before he uses a chair, he beats him with a kendo stick. Zachary shakes off the pain and starts beating Wes with the chairs. He locks on a sleeper and pulls Wes on the apron. West and Zachary jump from the apron threw a plywood table on the floor. We go to break. Once back Zachary does a coast to coast threw a trash can. Wes gets to his feet eventually, but Wentz hurls Wes on a set up chair, face first. That was nasty. Wentz then puts the trash can on Wes and double stomps him and then swantons him. Wes still kicks out. A loud NXT chant breaks out. Wes catapults Wentz off the top rope to the floor. He flew about 15 feet and missed the table. The fall was terrible. Back in the ring, Wes double stomps Wentz on a chair from the top rope. Wes wraps his hand in a chain. He misses Wentz. Wentz grabs a chair. Wes kicks him in the groin and then pounds him with the chained fist. He then wraps the chain around his knees and double knees him from the top rope.

Mercifully, it is over. Winner, Wes Lee

Miz is shown backstage. Back from break, he is in the ring, hosting Miz TV. He is getting booed. He brings out Oba Femi, North American Champion and Tony D’Angelo. The Don will challenge Femi next week in St Louis. D’Angelo comes out with The Family, but they stay back at the ramp. Tony admits he was scared of Femi. He runs down why he is so good, but says he will beat him next week. Femi says Tony doesn’t believe a single word he is saying. Tony says he doesn’t know him. He is from Chicago. This riles up the crowd. Tony mentions his family and friends in the crowd and in the back. Femi says nobody can fight for him. They stand toe to toe at this point. Tony says your just a man. Femi says he is inevitable and Tony is still broken. The two stare each other down.

Cora Jade says everyone forgot about her. Roxanne walks up and they seem to be on the verge of reforming their friendship.

Match 3. Jaida Parker and Lola Vice VS Fatal Influence, Fallon Henley and Jayce Jane (with Jasmine Nyx)

Kelani Jordan joins the announce team. Parker shoulders Jane. Lola tags herself in. Henley tags in, but Vice handles her and tags in Parker. Jaida works over Jane in the corner. Vice and Parker make a tag and actually work together to further the advantage. They make several tags and start to get along a bit. Parker shoulders Henley repeatedly, but mounts a comeback, using a chin breaker. Vice and Parker start arguing again, and Jane jumps Parker from behind. This match is kind of sloppy and a bit of it makes no sense. The selling is not great so far. Back from a break, Jane has Lola locked up. She works her over for the next few mins. Henley tags in after a Jane back elbow. Henley continues with forearms. Vice strikes back. They double clothesline each other. Parker is distracted on the outside misses a tag opportunity. Henley shoves Lola into Parker. Parker doesn’t realize what happens and leaves her partner stranded. Fatal Influence attack Vice. The numbers are too much rolling encore and a tandem running knee and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, Fatal Influence

Fatal Influence call Jordan to the ring. Jordan calls out some friends, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. They take out Fatal Influence with ease. They stand tall with Jordan post match.

Je’Von Evans talks about having a match next week with Randy Orton. A pre recorded Randy Orton says he wants to RKO him.

Match 4. Main Event. NXT Champion, All Ego, Ethan Page VS Trick Williams (SPECIAL REF, CM PUNK)

