Notes on Shelton Benjamin, Anna Jay, and Reigns vs. Rhodes speculation

– Multiple sources report that Shelton Benjamin is AEW-bound and is expected to sign there.

– Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Matt Camp claimed he would not be surprised if the Stamford-based company booked a third match between Reigns and Rhodes on the first episode of the red brand on Netflix in January.



I think January 6th, 2025, when Netflix gets RAW for the very first time, is going to have at least one very big match. If they did Cody [vs.] Roman again to start Netflix, and I think they’re gonna have to mess with the rosters a little bit with RAW going to two hours, you know, maybe SmackDown will go to three next year, I think they’re gonna put something very big on that show.

– AEW’s Anna Jay announced as the first participant in a four way match to determine the next NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship challenger!

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

