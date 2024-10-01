Notes on Shelton Benjamin, Anna Jay, and Reigns vs. Rhodes speculation
– Multiple sources report that Shelton Benjamin is AEW-bound and is expected to sign there.
– Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Matt Camp claimed he would not be surprised if the Stamford-based company booked a third match between Reigns and Rhodes on the first episode of the red brand on Netflix in January.
I think January 6th, 2025, when Netflix gets RAW for the very first time, is going to have at least one very big match. If they did Cody [vs.] Roman again to start Netflix, and I think they’re gonna have to mess with the rosters a little bit with RAW going to two hours, you know, maybe SmackDown will go to three next year, I think they’re gonna put something very big on that show.
– AEW’s Anna Jay announced as the first participant in a four way match to determine the next NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship challenger!
First details are set for Fighting Spirit Unleashed!
A four way match to determine the next #njpwSTRONG Women's Championship challenger!@annajay___ the first entrant!
