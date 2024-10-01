Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada announced for AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada this coming Wednesday night will now be a title vs. title bout, but, Okada’s AEW Continental Championship will only be on the line for the first 20 minutes of the match.

Once and for all, we’ll see who’s the best https://t.co/n6C65u0Cpt — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) October 1, 2024

AEW World Champion @bryandanielson Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: 5th Anniversary Special

This WEDNESDAY, 10/2

Pittsburgh, Pa

LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/ptiBN9ZZbf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2024

