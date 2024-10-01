Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada announced for AEW Dynamite

Oct 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada this coming Wednesday night will now be a title vs. title bout, but, Okada’s AEW Continental Championship will only be on the line for the first 20 minutes of the match.

