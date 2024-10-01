9/30/24 WWE Raw Viewership

– Last night’s episode of WWE Raw averaged 1,516,000 viewers, 18-49: 0.48

– Last week’s Raw averaged 1,338,000 viewers.

Last night’s Raw was the last three-hour broadcast on USA Network as the show changes to a two-hour format next week on October 7.

The news of moving back to two hours was announced earlier this month and technically, next week kicks off a new temporary television deal for Raw on USA Network, with a three-month, $25 million deal.

Raw is moving to Netflix in January 2025 and will go back to three hours once it moves.

sources: Wrestlenomics, Colin Vassallo

