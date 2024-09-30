WWE Supershow Results / Huntsville, Ala / Sun Sep 29, 2024

The Complete Results from Von Braun Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker

The Wyatt Sicks: Erik Rowan / Dexter Lumis / Joe Gacy (with Nikki Cross) defeat American Made: Brutus and Julius Creed / Chad Gable (with Ivy Nile)

The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu (with Tonga Loa) defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

The Terror Twins: Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeat Scarlett and Karrion Kross

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat The Unholy Union: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Bayley defeats WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax via DQ

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles

Thanks to @AustynWoodliff in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

