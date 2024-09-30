WWE Supershow Results / Huntsville, Ala / Sun Sep 29, 2024
The Complete Results from Von Braun Center:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso defeats Bron Breakker
The Wyatt Sicks: Erik Rowan / Dexter Lumis / Joe Gacy (with Nikki Cross) defeat American Made: Brutus and Julius Creed / Chad Gable (with Ivy Nile)
The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu (with Tonga Loa) defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano
The Terror Twins: Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest defeat Scarlett and Karrion Kross
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeat The Unholy Union: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Bayley defeats WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax via DQ
Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles
