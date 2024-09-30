WWE Raw To Feature Three Big Matches For 2-Hour Show On 10/7

The lineup for the October 7 episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

On the September 30 episode of WWE Raw, three big matches were made official for next week’s show on October 7.

Scheduled for next week’s two-hour episode:

* GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn (WWE World Title)

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

* “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods (WWE Intercontinental Title)

Join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results.

IT'S GOING DOWN NEXT WEEK! #WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/N3SH34SvAY — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 1, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

