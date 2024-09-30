WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c on USA Network from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is an appearance by new WWE Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso, CM Punk & Drew McIntyre’s final words before Hell In A Cell, plus Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match.

The show this evening will also feature Dominik Mysterio, Carlito & JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro, Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark, Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio, as well as Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable.

Below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 30, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 9/30/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then hear Joe Tessitore on the house microphone off-camera as we see arrival shots of CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Braun Strowman and others.

We then settle inside the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. where Tessitore and Wade Barrett are standing in the ring. They welcome us to the show.

WWE Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso Kicks Off The Show

They then introduce footage of “Main Event” Jey Uso beating Bron Breakker last week to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship. We see footage of reactions from fans in different parts of the building, people at home, etc.

We shoot backstage where Uso is seen with a sea of fans. Tessitore informs us that one of them is his son. The camera follows him as he makes his way through the curtain and heads to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

He gets on the mic and talks about his son being one of those who walked him to the ring, and cool that was. He gets the crowd doing the “YEET!” chant like Steve Austin’s old “WHAT?” chant after every statement he makes.

Bron Breakker ends up coming out and he tells Uso he meant what he said before the match, which was that the better man would win. He gives Uso respect and exits the ring. Uso asks if there’s any dogs in the house to get the fans to show Breakker some love. Mutual respect and that’s how the segment ends, surprisingly.

Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods

For the first time ever in one-on-one singles action, Rey Mysterio of the LWO takes on Xavier Woods of New Day, in our first match of the evening. We see the backstage footage from last week’s show that led to this meeting.

From there, Rey makes his way to the ring, as Tessitore talks us into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a quick Judgment Day segment teasing surprises for tonight and noting Finn Balor’s late to the show.

We then see both guys make their respective ring entrances and then the bell sounds to get things started. We see some typical back-and-forth action early on, leading into a big high spot that saw Mysterio leap off the ring apron, connecting with a West Coast Pop to Woods on the floor.

On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see the action back in the ring, with Mysterio on his way to victory when Woods tears his mask completely off, nearly exposing Rey’s face to the camera briefly. He rolls him up while he’s covering his face for the cheap win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark

Backstage, we see Pure Fusion Collective bullying Lyra Valkyria. We then shoot to Woods bumping into Kofi Kingston after unmasking Rey Mysterio to win. Kofi informs him he has a shot against Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso next week on Raw.

Inside the arena, Valkyria and Zoey Stark make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. During a break, we return and see the latest PFR vignette.

The action is still in progress and we see Valkyria with it won, but the ref is distracted by the Pure Fusion Collective girls on the apron. They end up stealing the win. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance hit the ring for a post-match attack with a keg stand.

Winner: Zoey Stark

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre Talk Hell In A Cell At Bad Blood

We see a special video promoting tonight’s Last Monster Standing Match with Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman. After that, we see Raw G.M. Adam Pearce talking to officials and security about how he wants a winner in that match tonight.

As they talk, we see CM Punk walking by them and getting ready to go to the ring. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are being interviewed backstage when Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn come up talking trash. The two shout back-and-forth and then we head back inside the Ford Center.

Inside the Ford Center, we see Adam Pearce in the ring with a ton of officials as a Hell In A Cell cage is lowered over the ring. He talks about one “Hell” of a special attraction at the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event this weekend.

He mentions CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will go to hell inside of a cell at Bad Blood and they will go to war. He says when they are done with that war, things between them will be over. He says he’s making sure they won’t be touching each other tonight.

Pearce then introduces CM Punk. “The Best in the World” makes his way to the ring to a huge crowd reaction. Pearce then introduces Drew McIntyre. McIntyre says he’ll start first. He brings up wearing black.

He says it’s out of respect. Not for Punk. He has none for him. It’s for his wife. She’s gonna have to feed him and bathe him. Hell, she’s probably gonna leave him.

Punk then mentions how he’s been living in a hotel for four weeks because he won’t subject his wife to the type of man he has been turned into. He vows McIntyre will beg for mercy and pray to CM Punk, not God or the Devil, when he takes him to hell this Saturday in Atlanta.

Carlito, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

Backstage, Braun Strowman is being interviewed about his Last Monster Standing match later tonight against Bronson Reed, when The Miz walks up to talk to him about getting involved in his match last week. Before Strowman can answer, R-Truth shows up.

Truth is asked how he’s doing after taking five Tsunami Splashes from Reed, but Truth says he doesn’t remember that. He thinks Strowman is Andre the Giant and informs Miz he got them a tag-match against AOP. He says Awesome Truth is back.

We head to another commercial break after The Judgment Day make their way to the ring for six-man tag-team action in our next match of the evening. When we return, Sami Zayn is interviewed about GUNTHER dodging him as a title challenger, and the LWO team of Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro make their way to the ring.

The bell sounds and it is McDonagh and Del Toro kicking things off for their respective teams. We see Del Toro take control of the early offense. After a big high spot to the floor, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see things pick up and culminate with Liv Morgan getting on the apron to provide a distraction. Finn Balor, who claimed he wasn’t here yet, shows up out of nowhere and helps The Judgment Day get the win. After the match, we head to another break.

Winners: Carlito, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day & The Terror Twins Brawl Ahead Of WWE Bad Blood

When we return, The Judgment Day are still celebrating in the ring. They each take a turn on the mic to promote the Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest and Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley matches at WWE Bad Blood.

Rhea Ripley interrupts them and comes out to the top of the stage with the shark cage that Dominik Mysterio will be locked inside and hung above the ring in during the Ripley-Morgan bout this weekend.

Damian Priest ends up attacking The Judgment Day in the ring from behind, but ends up getting beat down. Ripley gets Dom-Dom inside the shark cage briefly, but is attacked from behind by Morgan, who left but came back out. The Judgment Day stood tall over The Terror Twins to end the segment.

Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable

Sheamus challenges Pete Dunne to a special rules match in a backstage promo segment, and then we see Chad Gable of American Made make his way to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As he settles inside the ring, Tessitore mentions the passing of Pete Rose as some images flash on the screen. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see a vignette featuring The Kabuki Warriors duo from Damage CTRL, who issue a challenge to WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Inside the arena, Kofi Kingston makes his way to the ring to a big pop. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Gable hit a big suplex to get off to a strong start. We head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

As the show returns, we see Kingston going for Trouble in Paradise after sending Gable into the ropes. Woods, not aware of Kingston’s plans for the move, tripped Gable from ringside, causing Kingston to crash-and-burn upon leaping and spinning for the kick-finisher. Gable hit his Chaos Theory finisher for the win.

Winner: Chad Gable

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER Comes To The Ring

After the match, Bronson Reed is interviewed about tonight’s Last Monster Standing match after footage is shown of Seth Rollins at the NFL on NBC and Peacock Sunday Night Football game. Reed said he’ll put Rollins out for good when he returns.

Before heading into the commercial break, GUNTHER was seen getting ready to come out, and then a new vignette for The Wyatt Sicks airs with some cryptic messages and another new QR code.

Ilja Dragunov has a torn ACL and will be out six-to-nine months as a result of a match against GUNTHER at the WWE live event last Saturday in Columbus, GA.

GUNTHER gets on the mic and begins talking, and says he’s annoyed having to hear about Sami Zayn every week. On that note, Zayn’s theme hits and he makes his way out to the ring.

GUNTHER spoke about his father’s harsh words after he lost his record-setting longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reign in history to Zayn in the past. Zayn would go on to talk about GUNTHER’s comments about his father.

This led to the former Imperium leader decking Zayn. He put him in his sleeper hold and then power bombed him into the mat, before grabbing the microphone and leaving him with these words as he remained unconscious on the mat: “You got your match!”

Awesome Truth vs. AOP

The Miz and R-Truth do their usual Awesome Truth ring-entrance rap routine as they head to the ring for their tag-team return in our next match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle, we head into a quick pre-match commercial time out.

When we return, The Final Testament are in the middle of finishing up their ring entrance, in progress. The Authors of Pain duo of Akam and Rezar settle in the ring and the bell sounds. Truth starts things off in the offensive driver’s seat, doing the John Cena routine and dominating the early offense.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

