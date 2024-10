WWE hall of famer Pete Rose passes way

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary Baseball Figure Pete Rose has passed away at age 83.

I was a very big Pete Rose fan when I was a kid. My dad loved watching him play. A TRUE great. RIP Charlie Hustle. pic.twitter.com/VHwePvCspB — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 30, 2024

I was a very big Pete Rose fan when I was a kid. My dad loved watching him play. A TRUE great. RIP Charlie Hustle. pic.twitter.com/VHwePvCspB — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 30, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email