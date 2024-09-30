Special effects artist on how the Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw was pulled off

Special effects artist Jason Baker comments on how the Wyatt Sicks debut on WWE Raw was pulled off, and the trust that Triple H had in everyone involved:

“If you know anything about wrestling, you know Gorilla Position is the control center, that’s the brain, that’s the heart of the whole show. So for Triple H to have everyone leave that, have us set it up, and trust everyone to do their job in one take, do it live, no mistakes, no nothing, is a testament to how much he has faith in not only the talent but in his crew and the people working for him.

“We all know that he has that faith in us, so by proxy, everybody wants to do the best job that they can humanly possible, because having a boss that actually cares about you, you want to return that tenfold.

“We had that whole thing set up in like 15 minutes. So many people, every department was just running and making it happen. No fighting, no arguing, no nothing – everybody’s just communicating, making sure it’s right. Paul came in earlier that day and was like, ‘This is what we should do’, and everybody was like, ‘Yes sir, we’re gonna do it’.

“The fraction of error is so… when you actually step back and think about it, that is insane to do that long of a tracking shot with so many variables and so many people and so many things, and do it live in a one-take, a one-and-done, is just insane.

“There was bodies on the floor, there’s stuff flipped over, there’s things the talent could have tripped over, there’s things the camera guys could have bumped into. Again, I couldn’t be more proud of getting to be this tiny little cog in the big giant wheel of everybody coming together and doing all of it.”

(Metro)

