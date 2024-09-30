Royal Rumble 2025 tickets on sale on November 15
WWE today announced that tickets for the 2025 Royal Rumble in Indianapolis, Indiana will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 15 at Ticketmaster.com.
A pre-sale will kick off two days earlier on Wednesday, November 13 at 10AM ET. Fans can register for pre-sale access by visiting https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2025-presale.
Additionally, Royal Rumble Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To place a deposit or sign up for exclusive pre-sale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/royalrumble.
WWE and Indiana Sports Corp made an agreement earlier this year which will also see a two-night SummerSlam and a two-night WrestleMania all coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in the near future.
