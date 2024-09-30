Recent GERWECK.NET poll results

Would you like to see Becky Lynch in AEW?

Yes (77%, 455 Votes)

No (23%, 139 Votes)

Total Voters: 594

Which Bryan Danielson title victory was better?

Wrestlemania 30 (75%, 370 Votes)

AEW All In (25%, 122 Votes)

Total Voters: 492

Should Nic Nemeth be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame? (70% required)

Yes (63%, 482 Votes)

No (37%, 280 Votes)

Total Voters: 762

Summerslam expanding to a two day event

thumbs down (59%, 296 Votes)

thumbs up (41%, 209 Votes)

Total Voters: 505

Which format do you prefer for Raw?

2 Hours (75%, 379 Votes)

3 Hours (25%, 127 Votes)

Total Voters: 506

Should WWE induct Bray Wyatt into the hall of fame next year?

Yes (83%, 417 Votes)

No (17%, 88 Votes)

Total Voters: 505

