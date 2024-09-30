Matt Cardona hints at a potential return

“The Deathmatch King” AKA “The Indy God” AKA “The Indy God” Matt Cardona’s Latest YouTube Video Hints At A Potential Return To A Certain Company

Cardona’s latest video appears to be a retrospect about his time in the independent scene, and ends it with a very peculiar message.

“It’s been a wild year, celebrating 20 years in the business, 20 years since my first match, four years since I was fired from WWE,” said Cardona.

He goes on, “I’ve done it all on the indies. Winning titles, cover of magazines, all over the world, and it’s been fun, and I needed it, I needed to find myself, both as a performer and as a man. I did, I did it all. The time is now to go back. Where do I go? Do I go back to WWE? Do I go to AEW?”

Towards the end, he says the following, “I’m very fortunate in my career, 20 years, highs and lows. But I never got the big one. I never won the WWE World Title. That has to be the goal. Because if that’s not the goal, what are we doing? What am I doing here? What am I working towards? I might never achieve that goal, but I’m gonna die trying. I love the indies, I love everything about it… Everyone wants to be back there. But I know if I was back, I’d make a f*****g difference!”

Source: Matt Cardona YouTube

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

