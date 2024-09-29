Nigel McGuinness’ “Magical Night” Set For AEW Wrestle Dream Weekend

One night prior to AEW Wrestle Dream 2024, Nigel McGuinness will be putting on a show of his own.

The AEW Collision commentator and recent competitor at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024 will present his “Magical Night” event on Friday, October 11, 2024 from Lariat Bar in Seattle, WA.

Featured below are the details.

Nigel McGuinness’ Magical Night

Pro Wrestling Legend Nigel McGuinness brings his highly-acclaimed evening of magic, story, and laughter to the Lariat Bar in Seattle, WA.

INSPIRED BY HIS LATE FRIEND – AND FELLOW FORMER WORLD CHAMPION – JAY BRISCOE – NIGEL HAS CREATED A “MAGICAL HOMAGE TO THE LOVE OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING – AND HEIGHTENED EXPERIENCE OF HUMAN CONNECTION”

PART SPOKEN WORD, PART MAGIC SHOW – NIGEL MCGUINNESS’ MAGICAL NIGHT RECOUNTS HIS LIFE’S JOURNEY AND THE THINGS HE LEARNED ALONG THE WAY – “AUTHENTIC – POIGNANT – BRILLIANT”

THIS EXCITING, CAN’T MISS PERFORMANCE, IS UNLIKE ANYTHING SEEN BEFORE – “A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EVENING THAT WHETHER YOU’RE A FAN OF PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING OR NOT YOU WILL REMEMBER FOREVER”

Tickets for the show are available at Eventbrite.

