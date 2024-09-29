Mercedes asked about AEW closing the gap, Dustin Rhodes update

– Mercedes Mone was asked about what AEW could do to catch up to WWE

“I don’t know what it means to close the gap. I feel like it’s always gonna be a weird competition, but AEW’s only been around for five years. WWE has been around for 30-plus. I don’t know what kind of gap you can close with that, with such a big gap of someone who’s been around for so long. I think AEW just has to keep on being its own brand and being AEW and being where the best wrestle. That’s our slogan, and that’s where, legit, the greatest wrestlers are signed there, the best performers are signed there, and you get to see that every week on TBS and TNT. We have the greatest performers from all over the world, and I think that’s just what makes us different. I don’t think there’s any gap that we have to close. I think we just have to keep on standing out and being our own brand.”

(Via an appearance on The Breakfast Club)

– According to a report via Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes is expected to re-sign with the company to remain with All Elite Wrestling.

