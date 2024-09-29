Logan Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal announce the birth of their daughter

Former WWE United States champion Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal announced the arrival of their first child, Esmé Agdal Paul, earlier today.

Paul posted a few photos of the new arrival on his Instagram accounts, with Paul writing, “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

The part-time WWE Superstar has not appeared on television since his United States title loss to LA Knight at SummerSlam earlier last month.

Paul and Agdal have been engaged for over a year now and announced that they were expecting their first child together in March.

