Logan Paul and his fiance Nina Agdal announce the birth of their daughter

Sep 29, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Former WWE United States champion Logan Paul and his fiancee Nina Agdal announced the arrival of their first child, Esmé Agdal Paul, earlier today.

Paul posted a few photos of the new arrival on his Instagram accounts, with Paul writing, “Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

The part-time WWE Superstar has not appeared on television since his United States title loss to LA Knight at SummerSlam earlier last month.

Paul and Agdal have been engaged for over a year now and announced that they were expecting their first child together in March.

