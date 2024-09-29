Jim Ross in favor of AEW bringing in Enzo Amore

Jim Ross is very much in favor of bringing Enzo Amore into AEW to reunite with Big Bill:

“Yeah. Of course. I think so. Why not? You don’t turn your back on talented people if they wanna come and contribute to your company.

“Enzo brings a little baggage, but he’s colorful, he’s talented. The upside – he’s not gonna be a big investment to get on the roster – but over the long haul, he could certainly earn a lot of money.

“That look was very unique. He is talented as hell. He played a little college football, he’s an athlete, and a good athlete. So why not give him a shot? You never know what’s gonna hit.

“Look at how he outfitted himself. I think that’s important. He’s thinking, he’s trying to reinvent and be different.

“I’ve been a fan of Big Bill’s for a long time. I made fun of his name backstage to his face. I said, ‘Man, they really gave you a hell of a nickname, right?’ – Big. Big Bill. But I guess it’s working.

“He’s another guy – I said this one time in a meeting down in NXT years and years ago – you don’t find athletic seven-footers every day. So if it takes you a little longer to coach him up, go coach him up. Because once you get to your destination after coaching him up, you’ve got something special.

“Seven feet tall, close to 300 pounds, athletic, he doesn’t have two left feet, he doesn’t stumble around like a Clydesdale. He’s good.

“That’s another guy – you just don’t turn your back on talented people. You get your creative people to figure out a way. Look at that guy’s look. And look is so special. It’s a look business that we’re in. If that’s not a good look, I don’t know what is.

“I think he’s got a bright future, as a single. But that could come from being tag partners with Enzo. You could evolve into that. I think that’s something to think about.

“I like adding new to the roster. New, motivated, self-motivated talents that are looking for that hot tag back into the game. Enzo would fit that description”.

(Grilling JR)

