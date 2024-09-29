Jim Ross: “I think AEW could use Bobby Lashley”

Jim Ross comments on the potential next move for Bobby Lashley after his WWE departure:

“Bobby’s hard to figure. He’s a complex guy. Talented, yes. Looks phenomenal. It’s hard to say. Bobby, like I say, is very complex. He’s a different cat.

“He’s smart. But sometimes smart people have a tendency to overthink things, and if Bobby’s not in overthink mode – I have no idea, I haven’t talked to him in years – if he approaches it that way, he’ll do good, he’ll do really good.

“He’s gonna be desirable. Japan’s an option. I don’t know how the market is there, it’s not like it used to be, but still you can go there and make a decent payday. Scott D’Amore could use Bobby Lashley.

“I think AEW could use Bobby Lashley. But it’s all a matter of the cash that you’ve got to invest to get the talent on site and then the creative that you’re gonna use to utilize it.”

(Grilling JR)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

