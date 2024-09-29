Darby Allin on “too much violence” in AEW via a recent interview:

“If someone thinks we’re too violent, go watch something else, because I would be so bummed if I loved a band or I loved the director, and also that director started making soft movies. Sometimes you just have to live to offend people.

If you watch AEW, homies are getting needles jammed in their face, bricks broken over their heads, and me going through glass. So I’d like to think that we’re kind of drawing the line in the sand where we’re saying we are not for everybody. So we’re passionate to be who we are, even at that risks losing, you know, key like, certain viewers, but it says we’re trying to play for everybody.

We’re kind of staying true to ourselves. And you take a gamble like that, and you know what I mean, it’s not always about, like, how much people are watching. It’s about the people that are watching that are, like, super passionate. And it changes, like the game. You can’t argue we have changed the game. That’s for damn sure.”

(via NYPost)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

