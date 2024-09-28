WWE NXT To Be A TV-14 Rated Show On The CW Network

Sep 28, 2024 - by Matt Boone

WWE NXT is coming with some changes.

As noted, the company is expected to introduce a new logo and look/feel for the brand upon debuting on The CW network next Tuesday, October 1, with the heavily stacked show in Chicago, Illinois, and the week two show on October 8 in the St. Louis, MO. area.

In an update, it has been learned that on the official WWE NXT series page and on the YouTube TV app, the WWE NXT on CW show is listed as a TV-14 rated program, whereas WWE NXT on USA Network was rated TV-PG.

Post Category: Featured News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Maggie Lee

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal