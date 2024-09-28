WWE Announces New Segment, Matches For 9/30 Raw

The lineup for Monday’s WWE Raw continues to take shape.

WWE announced a new segment involving CM Punk and Drew McIntyre sharing final words before their Hell In A Cell showdown at Bad Blood 2024 for Monday’s show.

Additionally, the September 30 show gained the addition of Dominik Mysterio, Carlito and JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark.

Previously announced for the 9/30 show is Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing match, Xavier Woods vs. Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston vs. Chad Gable, as well as the first show since “Main Event” Jey Uso captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results.

