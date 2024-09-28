Toni Storm to wrestle in Mexico, Mercedes Mone says she deserves her salary

– Timeless Toni Storm will be making her Arena Mexico Debut Friday, October 11 2024 against La Catalina.

– Mercedes Mone says she deserves to be the highest-paid women’s wrestler in the world

“I hope so. I would like to think so. I don’t know other people’s bank accounts, but I like that title. I definitely want to make more money.”

“I am [getting what I deserve]. I don’t even want to say it’s crazy, it’s just beautifully deserved and earned, and it’s something that I worked so hard for for such a long time. I want women to work for [what they deserve]. I finally got something that, as women, we’re like no, you can’t even see those numbers, you can’t even talk about those numbers. You can’t even walk into the room and ask for a raise or ask for a bonus or anything.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

