TNA Wrestling Cancels Spartanburg Shows

Sep 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

via TNA press release:

TNA Wrestling Cancels Shows In Spartanburg, S.C. Due To Hurricane Helene

Due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA Wrestling is canceling both shows scheduled for Spartanburg, S.C.

The safety and well-being of our TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority.

TNA will provide an update on refunds for the Spartanburg shows, as well as an update on future/additional shows.

We wish the best to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Maggie Lee

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal