TNA Wrestling Cancels Spartanburg Shows

via TNA press release:

TNA Wrestling Cancels Shows In Spartanburg, S.C. Due To Hurricane Helene

Due to the catastrophic effects of Hurricane Helene, TNA Wrestling is canceling both shows scheduled for Spartanburg, S.C.

The safety and well-being of our TNA wrestlers, staff, crew and fans are top priority.

TNA will provide an update on refunds for the Spartanburg shows, as well as an update on future/additional shows.

We wish the best to everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene.

TNA Wrestling Once Again Re-Schedules Shows In Spartanburg, S.C. Due To Hurricane Helene MORE INFO: https://t.co/Vd4WQg4LZv pic.twitter.com/geQSHygQ1A — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 28, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

