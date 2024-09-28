Shawn Michaels promises “one of the best” NXT shows for CW premiere

Speaking to the Chicago Tribune ahead of next week’s NXT debut on The CW, Shawn Michaels promised one of the best shows the brand has ever produced.

Tuesday’s NXT will be live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont in front of nearly 7,000 fans and will mark a new era for the brand as it transitions to network television from USA Network on cable.

HBK said that they want to make a “big splash” on CW and teased some changes.

“We’ll have some big changes, but I think more of that will be from a look and physical standpoint. We will still be what NXT is, which is bringing some of the most talented, young, diverse athletes in all of the nation, and developing them into the WWE superstars of tomorrow,” Michaels said. ” The hunger, the passion that’s always been the core value of NXT is always going to be there. But certainly we’ll try to put on some pretty cool bells and whistles for the CW launch on October 1.”

Chicago’s own CM Punk will be in the building as he was appointed the special guest referee for the main event match between champion Ethan Page and challenger Trick Williams.

Michaels is looking forward to have Punk back, saying that every time he comes to visit, it’s not only valuable from a TV standpoint, but also to the up-and-comers who are Superstars in training.

“We have numerous fantastic legends and coaches here on NXT, but it is always fantastic when you have a current main roster WWE and global superstars like CM Punk come visit,” Michaels said. “He has come down here on various occasions. He’s been very supportive of NXT, the talent and the system that we have here.”

