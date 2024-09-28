Schiavone believes Moxley is the closest thing AEW has to Steve Austin

– Tony Schiavone believes Jon Moxley is the closest thing AEW has to Stone Cold Steve Austin:

“I hate to make this comparison but I’m going to, and I even said it back when we first started, Jon Moxley is probably the closest thing to a Stone Cold Steve Austin that we have in AEW. Just a ‘doesn’t give a shit’ type guy.

“And Darby Allin is the same way. Darby is the type of guy that every match he wrestles you think it’s his last because of the crazy sh-t that he does.”

(What Happened When)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

