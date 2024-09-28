Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia to kick off NXT on CW

The NXT on CW premiere next Tuesday will kick things off with the NXT Women’s championship match featuring champion Roxanne Perez defending against Giulia.

NXT moves to network television after five years on cable on USA Network and will start its new era with a show from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, a show which will also have the appearance of a few main roster stars including CM Punk.

Punk will be the referee of the main event match between Ethan Page and Trick Williams for the NXT title.

Tickets for the show are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

