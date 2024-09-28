Punk on who could Cena face in his final WWE match

CM Punk gives his take on who could be John Cena’s final WWE opponent:

“What I love about John coming out and saying, ‘Hey, this is it, this is gonna be a journey that we’re all gonna go on together and this is it for me’, I really like that because I think he gets to write his love letter to pro-wrestling on his way out.

“I’ve always said this since he said he was gonna retire – if he wants to get in the ring with me, whether it’s tag or whatever, I’d be flattered. But if I’m not part of that story, that’s great too. I’m gonna be a fan just like everybody else sitting there and watching it. I’m excited to see what he wants to do, what he’s gonna do, what’s gonna happen.

“You could say Randy. I think some people would say me. Knowing John, I’m assuming it’s going to be somebody new, someone he can hand the baton to. So it might be GUNTHER, it might be somebody that he has his eye on that nobody else is really seeing. You don’t know and that’s what’s exciting about it.”

